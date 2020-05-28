|
ECKERT , Margaret Maeve "Maggie" Age 22, of Franklin, formerly of Buffalo, NY, passed away on May 26, 2020. Beloved daughter of Christine Tuohey, formerly of Boston and Richard Eckert of Dartmouth, MA. Sister of Phillip, Katherine, Caroline and Henry. Granddaughter of June Eckert, Joseph Tuohey the late Carol McKay. Favorite great-granddaughter of the late Don Don Pedone and Margaret Tuohey. Also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many cherished friends. Dedicated employee of Longhorn Steakhouse, Franklin. Maggie was a talented singer and as a child she sang with St. Paul's Cathedral Prestigious Children's Choir. She was a lover of the arts, writing, and makeup, and had a strong comedic flair that would light up room. Due to Maggie's long term chronic illness she had a strong sense of empathy and kindness towards others. Due to the pandemic, a private family visitation will be held at the P.E. Murray - F.J Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Friday, May 29th from 3-6pm. Private funeral from the funeral home on Saturday, May 30th at 10:30am, followed by a private family Funeral Mass at St. John Chrysostom Church at 11:30am. A private family visitation will also be held at the Oteri Funeral Home 33 Cottage St., Franklin on Sunday, May 31st from 2-5pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret's memory to the American Lung Association, 1661 Worcester Rd. #301, Framingham, MA 01701. P.E. Murray Funeral Home, West Roxbury Oteri Funeral Home, Franklin
Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2020