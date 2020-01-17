Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McHoul Funeral Home
354 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-1409
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMaster Funeral Home
86 Franklin St. (Rt. 37)
BRAINTREE, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
S. Braintree Square
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET MANSELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET MANSELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET MANSELL Obituary
MANSELL, Margaret Age 88 on January 15, 2020. Wife of the late Raymond Mansell. Mother of Steven Foss and his wife Mary Jean of Dedham, Linda Duffy her husband William of Plymouth and the late James Foss. She was the grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 9. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 10:30 AM in St. Francis of Assisi Church, S. Braintree Square.Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St. (Rt. 37), BRAINTREE, Monday, Jan. 20 from 4 to 8 PM. Interment Blue Hills Cemetery.

View the online memorial for Margaret MANSELL
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -