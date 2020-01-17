|
MANSELL, Margaret Age 88 on January 15, 2020. Wife of the late Raymond Mansell. Mother of Steven Foss and his wife Mary Jean of Dedham, Linda Duffy her husband William of Plymouth and the late James Foss. She was the grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 9. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 10:30 AM in St. Francis of Assisi Church, S. Braintree Square.Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St. (Rt. 37), BRAINTREE, Monday, Jan. 20 from 4 to 8 PM. Interment Blue Hills Cemetery.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 18, 2020