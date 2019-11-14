|
BREEN, Margaret Mary Of Bourne, formerly of Norwood, passed away on November 13, 2019 at the age of 58. Daughter of the late Joseph G. and Mary C. (Collins) Breen. Loving sister of Daniel P. Breen and his wife Katie of Norwood, David A. Breen of Jamaica Plain and Mark J. Breen and his wife Catherine of East Walpole. Cherished aunt of Erin O'Toole, Kevin Breen, Michael Breen, Molly Breen, Mara Breen and John Henry Breen. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington Street, NORWOOD, Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am at St. Catherine of Siena Church Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2-5pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Franciscan Children's Hospital, 30 Warren St., Brighton, MA 02135. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 15, 2019