Lane Funeral Home
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lane Funeral Home
760 Main St. (Rte. 38)
Winchester, MA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Winchester, MA
MARGARET MARY (MAHER) DEERING

DEERING, Margaret Mary "Peg" (Maher) Of North Andover, MA December 9, 2019. Peg was born in 1923 and was the oldest of four brothers: Bob (late), Bill (late), Larry, and Jerry; and one sister, Patricia, all spanning 23 years. Peg graduated from St. Clements High School, Somerville, in 1941. Peg and Art married in 1948 and raised six boys in East Longmeadow and Newton. Later years took them to Eastham, Harwich Port, North Andover and to winters in Florida. Following Art's passing in 2008, Peg has spent the past 10 years making home at the Edgewood Retirement Community in North Andover. Peg is survived by six sons, 15 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Peg was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother full of joy and gratitude and rarely without a smile. Peg, we love you and you will be in our hearts forever. Visiting Hours will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St. (Rte. 38), WINCHESTER on Sunday, December 15th from 1:00-4:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church, Winchester on Monday December 16th at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Wildwood Cemetery Winchester. For online condolences, please visit

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 12, 2019
