Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
(508) 543-5471
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
58 Carpenter Street
Foxborough, MA
View Map
MARGARET MARY MACDONALD Obituary
MacDONALD, Margaret Mary Born in Mull River, Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, Canada, died October 15, 2019, at the age of 93. She is survived by her sister, C. Anne McDonald of Foxborough and brothers: Phonsie (Ann) of Marshfield and Doug (Irma) of Chile. She was preceded in death by Alexander, Donald, Theresa and Ronald MacDonald.

Visiting Hours will be held from 2 to 5 PM on Sunday, October 20, 2019, in the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Monday, October 21st at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Donations in her memory may be made to: Massachusetts Citizens for Life, 529 Main Street, Suite 205, Boston, MA 02129.

To leave an online condolence, please visit the Funeral Home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com. For additional information please contact 508-543-5471.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 18, 2019
