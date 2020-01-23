Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:00 AM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Barbara Church
138 Cambridge Road
Woburn, MA
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Auburn Cemetery,
Cambridge, MA
Resources
MARGARET MARY (DOODY) MACHADO Obituary
MACHADO, Margaret Mary (Doody) Of Woburn, Jan. 21. Beloved wife of the late John S. Loving mother of Susan Brady & her husband Frank of Marstons Mills, Karen Doe & her husband William of Melrose, James Machado of Hyannis, Julie Lasota & her husband Matthew of St. John, VI and the late John Stephen Machado. Sister of Eleanor Hildebrand of AZ, Loretta Mondello of Westford, James Doody of Templeton, Jane O'Brien of NV, Ernest Doody of Hyannis, Katherine Khadij of FL and the late Patricia Connors. Margaret is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 3-6 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Monday, Jan. 27, at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Barbara Church, 138 Cambridge Road, Woburn, at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.woburncatholic.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 24, 2020
