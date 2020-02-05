Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Ave.
BRIGHTON, MA
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:30 AM
Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Ave.
BRIGHTON, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Columbkille Church
321 Market St.
Brighton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET MEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET MARY (GEANEY) MEE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET MARY (GEANEY) MEE Obituary
MEE, Margaret Mary (Geaney) Age 90, of Brighton and Marshfield, formerly of Skibbereen, County Cork, Ireland, February 4, 2020. Beloved wife of 60 years to Jeremiah Mee. Loving mother of William and Paula Mee of Westwood, Patrick Mee of West Roxbury, Jeremiah and Sonia Mee of West Roxbury, Janet and Greg Flaherty of Arlington, Mary Mee of West Roxbury, Eileen and Kevin McGurn of West Roxbury. Adoring grandmother who was affectionately known as "Peggy" to Tucker, Declan, Jeremiah, Caroline and Thomas Mee, Nicholas and Christopher Flaherty and Matthew, Charlie and Jack McGurn. Also survived by her brother William Geaney and his wife Eileen of Brighton, Joan Byrne and her husband Bill of Tipperary, Ireland and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents and 8 siblings in Ireland. Before grandchildren, Peggy loved to take the bus "in town" each week to hunt for bargains at Filene's Basement. She was an avid Red Sox fan and could recite the lineup and player positions, even during her final season. Since coming from Ireland over 70 years ago, Peggy was an active parishioner at St. Columbkille Church in Brighton. She was a proud US citizen who loved her country. What Peggy cherished most was spending time with her children and grandchildren at her cottage in Marshfield, where she spent countless wonderful summers. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, on Saturday, Feb. 8th, at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday, Feb. 7th, from 3-8pm, in the Funeral Home. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Funeral Home handicapped accessible. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -