MEE, Margaret Mary (Geaney) Age 90, of Brighton and Marshfield, formerly of Skibbereen, County Cork, Ireland, February 4, 2020. Beloved wife of 60 years to Jeremiah Mee. Loving mother of William and Paula Mee of Westwood, Patrick Mee of West Roxbury, Jeremiah and Sonia Mee of West Roxbury, Janet and Greg Flaherty of Arlington, Mary Mee of West Roxbury, Eileen and Kevin McGurn of West Roxbury. Adoring grandmother who was affectionately known as "Peggy" to Tucker, Declan, Jeremiah, Caroline and Thomas Mee, Nicholas and Christopher Flaherty and Matthew, Charlie and Jack McGurn. Also survived by her brother William Geaney and his wife Eileen of Brighton, Joan Byrne and her husband Bill of Tipperary, Ireland and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents and 8 siblings in Ireland. Before grandchildren, Peggy loved to take the bus "in town" each week to hunt for bargains at Filene's Basement. She was an avid Red Sox fan and could recite the lineup and player positions, even during her final season. Since coming from Ireland over 70 years ago, Peggy was an active parishioner at St. Columbkille Church in Brighton. She was a proud US citizen who loved her country. What Peggy cherished most was spending time with her children and grandchildren at her cottage in Marshfield, where she spent countless wonderful summers. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, on Saturday, Feb. 8th, at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday, Feb. 7th, from 3-8pm, in the Funeral Home. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Funeral Home handicapped accessible. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2020