|
|
PALMER, Margaret Mary Noble Of Holliston, passed away April 28, 2020 at Westborough Healthcare following a period of declining health, most recently complicated by the Covid-19 virus. Peg was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on July 13, 1944 to Dorothy (Robare) Noble and William F. Noble. She is survived by her cherished son, Matthew Palmer of San Francisco, California; her loving brother, William Noble of Truckee, California; several cousins, nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews in New England and California. She also leaves many friends from her church, St. Mary's of Holliston, as well as her former husband, Robert Palmer of Holliston. She was predeceased by her parents Dorothy and William Noble. Peg was educated in Pittsfield schools and graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a degree in Education. She learned programming at the beginning of the mini-computer era, and worked on an early computerized registration system for the then-just-founded UMass Boston. She was employed by Digital Equipment Corporation during its formative years, later founding her own computer consulting service for businesses and individuals. In Holliston, she was one of the pioneers in computer education, developing courses and teaching in the elementary/middle school after-school program. She always urged her young students to explore new things. Peg served with the Holliston Assessors Board, and over many years was active in community organizations including the League of Women Voters and other environmental and political organizations. During her son's childhood, she was deeply involved in his activities, including natural history and outdoor activities. She was a devout member of the congregation at St. Mary's Church in Holliston, attending church daily over more than four decades. She was also active in WINGS and other faith programs at St. Mary's. She was a cool Mom to her son and all the other kids who congregated in the family kitchen. Starting from her childhood in the Berkshires, she loved animals and the outdoors, the beauty of Holliston, the Charles River birds, and any lake. She always found interesting trails wherever she went, and we trust she still is. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. The family extends its profound appreciation to the caregivers and staff at Westborough Healthcare, where Peg was a resident for nearly 10 years. A Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Margaret Palmer's name to St. Mary's Church, 8 Church St., Holliston, MA 01746. Arrangements are under the care of Chesmore Funeral Home of HOLLISTON. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com
View the online memorial for Margaret Mary Noble PALMER
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020