Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Chapel
MARGARET "LOUISE" MCCALL

MARGARET "LOUISE" MCCALL Obituary
McCALL, Margaret "Louise" Lifelong resident of West Roxbury, November 20, 2019. Loving aunt of Evelyn, Ellen, Roberta, Kathleen, Nancy, David, Paul, and James. Also survived by many grandnieces and grandnephews. Member of the Handel and Haydn Society of Boston. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Tuesday, November 26th, at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass, in St. Theresa Chapel, at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Monday, 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019
