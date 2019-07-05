|
|
MOYNIHAN, Margaret "Teresa" (O'Herlihy) Of Somerville, MA, formerly of Ballymountain Upton, County Cork, Ireland, July 3, 2019. Beloved wife of 50 years to Denis Moynihan. Loving mother of Patricia D. Gomes and her husband Michael of Arlington, VA, Dennis J. Moynihan and his wife Jennifer of Somerville. Dear sister of Patricia O'Herlihy of Arlington, VA and the late Derry O'Herlihy. Cherished granny of Maeve Gomes. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq), SOMERVILLE, Wednesday morning at 10:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ann Church, Somerville at 11:30am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Tuesday, 5-8pm. Interment at a later date County Cork, Ireland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Teresa's memory to the Irish Pastoral Centre, 15 Rita Road, Dorchester, MA 02124. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019