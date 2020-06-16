Boston Globe Obituaries
|
MARGARET N. DEVITO


1929 - 2020
MARGARET N. DEVITO Obituary
DeVITO, Margaret N. Age 90, of Walpole, MA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was born in Pawtucket, RI, Sept. 2, 1929 and the daughter of the late Anna Yabroudy. She was the wife of the late Mitchell Robert Peters, and leaves behind three daughters, Leslie Callan and husband John of Attleboro, Elizabeth Surette and husband William of Franklin, and Sandra Nangeroni and husband Peter of Westwood, and one sister, Lillian Eid and her husband Joseph of Northboro. She was predeceased by her brother Edward Yabroudy. In addition, she leaves her loving grandchildren, predeceased Lisa Callan, Brian Callan, Mitchell and Michelle Surette, Stephen, Erica, Kevin, Peter Nangeroni and other nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Funeral Mass that will be held at Saint Margaret Mary's in Westwood on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place in Saint Basil's Cemetery, Cumberland, RI. Margaret, a professional watercolor artist, was most known for her beautiful watercolor paintings she received numerous awards for and sold at local art galleries. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Rhode Island Watercolor Society, JC Potter Casino Building, Slater Memorial Park, 831 Armistice Blvd., Pawtucket, RI 02861. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 17, 2020
