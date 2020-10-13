NALLY, SNDdeN, Sister Margaret (Sister Mary St. Patrick) born in Milton, MA, daughter of the late Patrick J. and Mary A. (Walsh) Nally, died peacefully October 10, 2020. She was the sister of the late Mary Conway, Helena Nally, Thomas Nally and Rosemarie Nally, and survived by her sister, Patricia Tangney of Needham, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family and the community of the Sisters of Notre Dame. Sister Margaret entered the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur August 4, 1948. She attended Emmanuel College, Salem State and the Archdiocese of Boston earning degrees in English, Elementary Education and Religion. She taught in several Notre Dame Schools in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, her latest mission at St. Jude, in Waltham. Sister Margaret spent her last years at the St. Julie Billiart Residential Care in Ipswich. There will be a private funeral Liturgy on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:30 at Our Lady Queen Chapel, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, Ipswich followed by burial at Notre Dame Cemetery. In her memory, donations may be made to the East/West Unit of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 30 Jeffreys Neck Road, Ipswich, MA 01938. Arrangements by the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY.