NEVIN , Margaret "Elaine" (McBride) Longtime resident of Roslindale and Dennis Port, October 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence F. Nevin. Loving mother of Timothy Nevin and his wife Jennifer of Roslindale. Loving grandmother of Declan Nevin. Dear sister of Ruth Mosey of Tewksbury and the late Vera Breslin, Evelyn Paczkowski, Mary "Sis" Brosseau and James, Ivan, and Gerry McBride. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., on Thursday, October 10th from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday, October 11th at 8:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Holy Name Church at 9:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elaine's memory to Brigham & Women's Hospital Newborn Intensive Care Unit, C/O Brigham & Women's Hospital Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd. Floor, Boston, MA 02116. For directions and guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com. P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 9, 2019