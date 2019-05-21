NICHOLSON, Margaret "Peg" Passed away peacefully in her hospice setting on New Year's Eve, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday. Peg is now reunited with her husband, Joseph "Nick" Nicholson, and at long last, together with her beloved daughter, Marie Elena. Welcoming her also are her sisters Mary (Yves) Knafou and Lorraine (Henry) Hanley, and her brother, Gene (Mary) Walsh. Peg is dearly missed by her youngest sister Pat (Frank) MacAdam of Norwood, as well as several nieces, nephews and their respective families. Her four grandchildren and seven great-grandkids will always cherish fond and fun memories with Nana/Nanny! Peg's children, Adria (Bill) Brown and Jay (Ruth) Nicholson and their families will greet relatives and friends at the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Saturday, June 1st, beginning at 10 am. A Prayer Service will start at 11 am followed immediately by burial at nearby Mount Benedict Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gardens of Western Reserve Hospice, 3792 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 or . For direction and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600 Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019