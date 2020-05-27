|
MESSER, Margaret O'Hearn "Peggy" Age 89, of South Windsor, CT, beloved and devoted wife of 64 years to Edward M. Messer, passed away peacefully at home on May 20, 2020 after a long illness with COPD. The loving daughter of the late Edward and Charlotte O'Hearn and sister of the late Patrick O'Hearn. Peggy was born and raised in the Boston neighborhood of Dorchester, MA. She was a graduate of the Newton Country Day School, Newton, MA, and Marymount College, Tarrytown, NY.
Peggy was a devoted Catholic and dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role of Nana. Sunday dinners spent around the dinner table with her family in Popponesset Beach were among her happiest times.
Peggy made friends everywhere she went and once you were a friend, you were a friend for life. Whether it was the friends she collected while traveling, the local Birch Hill neighbors, the Real Estate "girls" of 25 years or the Popponesset "crew," she always enjoyed getting together for a meal to catch up on everyone's life. As one of Peggy's beloved friends often said about her "I love that lady, I love her!"
Peggy leaves five children, two sons: Edward and his wife Karen of Manchester, CT, Gregory and his wife Patty of Charlestown, MA, three daughters: Charlotte Gildea and her husband Mark of Bridgewater, MA, Elise DaCosta her late husband Joe of South Windsor, CT, Kara Forde and her husband Adrian of Sudbury, MA, and her thirteen grandchildren: Kayla and Ryan Messer, Erin, Billy, Meggie, Mark, Jr., and Patrick Gildea, Joey, Matthew, and Michael DaCosta, Declan, Connor and Emma Forde.
Her family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude for the wonderful care Peggy received from the many medical professionals.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Christ the King Church, 5 Jobs Fishing Road, Mashpee, MA. Please arrive at 9:30 am for a for a 10:00 am Mass. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Peggy's memory can be made to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2020