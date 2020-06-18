|
MURPHY, Margaret P. (Purtell) Age 98, of Plymouth, formerly of Millis and Roslindale, passed away June 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Mother of Joanne E. Cutler and her husband, Paul, of Plymouth, Sheila M. Mulkerrin and her husband, Seamus, of Millis, and the late Patricia A. Walker and her husband, George, of FL, and the late Edward J. Murphy, Jr. Sister of the late Edward Purtell, William Purtell, Gerald Ahearn, Molly Fahey, Helen Boucher, Elizabeth Casey, and Anna Purtell. Also survived by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Tuesday, at 11:30 a.m. Those who wish to visit the family may do so between 10:00-11:00 a.m., prior to the mass at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, only 20 people will be allowed within the funeral home at a time, masks are required and guests must bring their own pens to sign the register book. Burial will follow at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020