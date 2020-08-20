Boston Globe Obituaries
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020
12:00 PM
Mount Feake Cemetery
203 Prospect Street
Waltham, MA
MARGARET P. (ENOS) PERRY

MARGARET P. (ENOS) PERRY Obituary
PERRY, Margaret P. (Enos) Of Waltham, August 17, 2020. Wife of the late Joseph M. Perry. Mother of the late Paul Enos. Stepmother to the late Howard Perry. Grandmother of Colin S. Nutlie. Sister of the late Paul, Adam and Joseph Enos, and Mary Davis, and leaves many nieces and nephews, including Robert F. Davis (Dianne) of Waltham. Family and friends will honor and remember Margaret's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Tuesday, August 25th from 5 to 8 p.m. and Graveside Services will be held at 12 Noon, on Wednesday, in Mount Feake Cemetery, 203 Prospect Street, Waltham. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020
