Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Mission Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET SHEEHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET P. (COLLINS) SHEEHAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET P. (COLLINS) SHEEHAN Obituary
SHEEHAN, Margaret P. (Collins) Of West Roxbury, Sept. 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Maurice "Mossie" Sheehan. Visiting Hours from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Sunday, Sept. 15th from 3-7 pm. Funeral Mass in the Mission Church, Monday at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com Complete notice to appear on Saturday, September 14, 2019. William J. Gormley Funeral Home 617 323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Download Now