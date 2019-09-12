|
|
SHEEHAN, Margaret P. (Collins) Of West Roxbury, Sept. 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Maurice "Mossie" Sheehan. Visiting Hours from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Sunday, Sept. 15th from 3-7 pm. Funeral Mass in the Mission Church, Monday at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com Complete notice to appear on Saturday, September 14, 2019. William J. Gormley Funeral Home 617 323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 13, 2019