KINCH, Margaret Patricia Age 87, of Falmouth, MA, passed away on Tuesday, April 14th. Born in Cambridge, MA, "Peggy" was the daughter of the late Mary Margaret Finneran, the beloved wife of the late William M. Kinch and loving mother to the late Billy Kinch. Peggy is survived by her children, daughter Laura and her husband Jay Swent of Hingham, MA, daughter Julie and her husband Stefan Tunguz of Larchmont, NY, son Jack Kinch and his wife Linda of Wellesley, MA and son Chris Kinch and his wife Kerri of Hamilton, MA. Peggy also leaves her cherished grandchildren Sarah, Missy, Carrie, Leigh, Willy, Jack, Jake, Charlie and Teddy and stepgrandchildren Michelle, Tom, Caroline and Wanda. Burial will be private and the family will hold a Memorial Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 167 East Falmouth Highway, East Falmouth, MA 02536 or United Way, unitedway.org For online guestbook, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 16, 2020
