Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
MARGARET PARSONS
MARGARET PEARL PARSONS


1931 - 2020
MARGARET PEARL PARSONS Obituary
PARSONS, Margaret Pearl On January 27th in Haverhill, formerly of Everett and Revere. Devoted mother of Linda (Parsons) Johnson and her husband Lance of Hudson, NH. Loving daughter of the late Harold Alexander and Frances Lillian (Burke) Parsons. Dear sister of Florence Jean Gonzales of Tewksbury and the late David Parsons, Ella Gleitsmann and Maureen Conway. Cherished grandmother of Lance Johnson, Jr. and his wife Jennifer Bolton-Johnson of Hopkinton, NH and Larisa Cavallaro and her husband Christopher of Danville, NH. Adored great-grandmother of Noah Barrows, Carey, Landon and Piper Cavallaro. She was the dear aunt of Paul Conway and Nancy Cronin and is also survived by many other nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend a memorial gathering on Monday, February 17th at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Memorial Service will be conducted in the Funeral Home at 7:30 PM. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, 617-889-2723

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020
