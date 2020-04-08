|
SMALL, Margaret Peggy (McDermott) Passed away peacefully on April 6th, 2020. Peggy has joined her beloved husband of 67 years, Joe Small, in heaven. Peggy was born on January 31st, 1929 in Charlestown, MA. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Marge McDermott of Charlestown. Peggy was the most loving, caring and supportive mother and grandmother that God has ever put on this earth. She was a very accomplished knitter, constantly making sweaters, hats, mittens and blankets for her children and especially her grandchildren. Peggy had a green thumb and loved to spend time in her garden. Peggy was a homemaker but also worked for the Medford Public School system for over 25 years. She was the loving mother of John Small and his wife Jill of Medford, Robert Small and his wife Linda of Medford and Carol Ann Small and her husband Brian Mulcahy of Melrose. She was the grandmother of Kristi Conroy of Winchester, Amanda Nestor of Andover, Robert Small, Jr., Casey Small and Shannon Small, all of Medford. She was the great-grandmother of Dylan Nestor of Andover, Josh Conroy of Winchester, Michael Small of Medford and Nolan Nestor of Andover. Margaret's Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of her Life will be planned at a later date. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020