SEVIER, Margaret Price Died of complications from Covid-19 on March 27, 2020 in Boston, MA. Peggy was born on November 19, 1937 in Scarsdale, NY to the late Will James and Jeanette (Witwer) Price. Peggy attended Dana Hall School and Vassar College. She received a Masters in Library Science from Long Island University and worked as a reference librarian in the public libraries of Westbury, NY, South Bend, IN and Tucson, AZ. A terrible cook and indifferent housekeeper, she built rabbit hutches and dressers and devoured mysteries. Peggy was a tenacious competitor, playing lacrosse and field hockey in school, soccer into her 50s, and golf, tennis and pickleball for even longer. She was always eager to play a rousing game of cards, croquet, go-karts or wiffle ball with her children and grandchildren. Peggy learned to sail on Cape Cod and was proudly the first female sailing instructor in Harwich Port. She shared her love of sailing with her family throughout her life. She was a lover of animals, with too many pets to mention and was always willing to take in a stray dog, cat or once, even a skunk. Peggy married the late John Randolph Sevier in 1962 in Harwich Port, MA. Their honeymoon began as a trip around the world and ended in Italy, where they settled to await the birth of their first child. The family lived in Germany and Switzerland in the early seventies, and Peggy continued to travel all over the world with family and friends. Peggy is survived by her three children, Matteo (Kristen Wahnquist) of Seattle, Electa (Jos Nicholas) of Boston and Rhys (David Bryant) of Boston, eight beloved grandchildren - Andrew, Ella, Nanneke, Price, Will, Lincoln, Max, and Daisy and by her two brothers, Will Price of Bozeman, MT and Michael Price of Boston. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Staff Appreciation Fund at the Rogerson House in Boston. Please mark your checks with "staff appreciation fund, MPS" in the memo and mail to: Rogerson House, 434 Jamaicaway, Boston, MA 02130.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020