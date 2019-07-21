Boston Globe Obituaries
Cataudella Funeral Home
126 Pleasant Valley Street
Methuen, MA 01844
(978) 685-5379
PRITTS, Margaret (Splaine) Age 78, of Methuen, formerly of Cambridge, passed away Friday, July 19 at home surrounded by loved ones. She was the daughter of the late John and Mary Splaine of Cambridge. She attended St. Peter's in Cambridge, Cardinal Cushing High School, and Catherine Laboure. She is survived by her husband Ronald Pritts; brother, John Splaine; daughters, Ona Blanchette, Jennifer Nale, and Alisha Bourne, and 5 grandchildren. A Funeral Mass and celebration of Peggy's Life will be held on Wednesday, July 24 at St Joseph's Church in Andover, MA at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to Merrimack Valley Hospice in Lawrence. Cataudella Funeral Home www.cataudellafh.com (978) 685-5379

Published in The Boston Globe on July 22, 2019
