P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
MARGARET R. (DRISCOLL) JORDAN

MARGARET R. (DRISCOLL) JORDAN Obituary
JORDAN, Margaret R. (Driscoll) Of Roslindale, February 15, 2020. Loving mother of Michael Jordan and his wife Amanda of Norwood and Daniel Jordan of Boston. Loving Nana of Angelina Jordan. Sister of Maureen Dalton of Norwood and her late husband Earl, the late Daniel Driscoll and his surviving wife Angela of Cotuit, the late William Driscoll and his surviving wife Ellen of Foxborough and the late Robert Driscoll. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY, on Wednesday, February 19, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church, at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours on Tuesday, February 18, from 4-8pm in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to cjdfoundation.org For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 17, 2020
