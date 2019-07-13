MARTELL, Margaret R. "Peggy" (Brennick) Of Winchester, age 82, died at home in Winchester, MA, on July 13, 2019 surrounded by family. Retired Medford teacher. Wife of the late Richard W. Martell. Loving mother of Jeanne Martell and her husband Edmund (Ed) Griswold of Winchester. Proud grandmother of Lily and Kate Griswold. Sister of Kathleen Donovan of Winchester, MA previously Tuftonboro, NH, Roberta Dooley of Concord, NH and the late Jeanne A. Hennessey. Grandaunt of Brendan Donovan-Tiernan of Winchester. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their children. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Tuesday, July 16 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 17 at 8:45 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Eulalia's Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester, at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a burial in Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. Memorial contributions are welcome and should be mailed to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network: Donate online: secure.pancan.org/site/Donation2?df_id=2681&mfc_pref=T&2681.donation=form1 or by phone: 877-272-6226 For directions obituary & online guestbook see www.sainteulalia.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019