MARGARET R. (GREELEY) MCCARTHY

McCARTHY, Margaret R. (Greeley) Of Brighton, September 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William J. McCarthy. Sister of the late James J. Greeley, Mary A. Begley, Francis M. Greeley, and John J. Greeley. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Friday, September 20th, at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, September 19th, from 5-7 pm. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Auntie Margaret will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Catholic TV, PO Box 9196, Watertown, MA 02471. For directions and guestbook please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019
