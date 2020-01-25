|
RIDGE, Margaret R. "Peg" Of Weymouth, formerly of South Boston, died peacefully on January 25, 2020. Peg worked for the New England Telephone Company followed by Blue Cross Blue Shield for many years. She enjoyed line dancing, walking and caring for her family. Peg was a caretaker at heart and will be deeply missed. Cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Hannah Ridge of County Galway, Ireland. Devoted aunt and guardian of John "Jody" Ridge of NJ. Beloved sister and best friend of Thomas V. Ridge of Weymouth, John P. Ridge of South Boston, Joseph P. Ridge of Weymouth, Doris Longo of North Weymouth and the late Barbara Ridge. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. "Go mbeannai Dia's Muire dhuit - Codladh samh Maire." "May God and Mary bless you - Sleep well Margaret." Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Monday at 9 AM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, EAST WEYMOUTH at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles & Middle Street). A Funeral Mass will follow in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth at 10:30 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Peg may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020