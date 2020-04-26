|
WALLER, Margaret R. Age 87, entered into eternal life on April 25, 2020. Margaret was a lifelong Somerville resident. Beloved daughter of the late Arthur and Ann (Roberts) (Watson) Waller. Beloved sister of the late Elizabeth Kneeland, Jeanette Dedrick, Francis, Walter, David, and Leo Roberts. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Due to the virus, burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury, will be private. Her Funeral Mass will be at a later date. Arrangements by the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, WEYMOUTH. The family would like to thank all the devoted staff at the John Scott House in Braintree for the many years of care and kindness they showed Margaret, and to Kindred Hospice for the difficult and important work they do. All these caregivers were her angels.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 27, 2020