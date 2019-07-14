Boston Globe Obituaries
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
MARGARET REGINA (HUNT) MURPHY


1934 - 2019
MARGARET REGINA (HUNT) MURPHY Obituary
MURPHY, Margaret Regina (Hunt) Age 84, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Mrs. Murphy is survived by her four children, Carol Olsavsky and husband Thomas of Connecticut, Steven Murphy and partner Peggy Tinglof of New Hampshire, David Murphy and wife Susan of Weymouth, and Kevin Murphy and fianc?e Daniela Santos of Wakefield, as well as her sister, Claire Hunt of Marblehead, 11 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters, Marion McKenna and Ann Knapp and brother, William Hunt. The Funeral Services will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Avenue, WAKEFIELD, on Wednesday, at 12 noon. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held starting at 10 am at the McDonald Funeral Home prior to the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For obit/guestbook: www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2019
