BASTOS, Margaret Rose Daughter of Serafim and Eugenia (Silva) Bastos, passed away on March 25 at The Village of Brookfield Commons after a long illness. She was born on August 16, 1951, in Danbury, Connecticut. She graduated from Danbury High School and from Eastern Connecticut State University.
Marge was a talented florist. She started her career at Doms Garden Center in Danbury, where she also met her future business partner, Carlos Colon. In 1978, she made her way to Boston to continue her career with floral design, spending a year at The Potted Plant in Chestnut Hill before she was hired by Maynard Winston of Winston Flowers. After a few years, Marge and Carlos started their own floral business, Columbine Custom Floral Design, which became known as a premier floral studio for events and weddings in the Boston area. Marge and Carlos used their artistry to create floral arrangements for high profile clients such as Boston University, Forrest Whitaker, James Taylor, the Clintons, George Bush, and Prince Charles.
She loved many things in life, including her cats, music (Barbara Streisand), art, cooking, and red wine. Her creative, positive attitude and wit will be sorely missed by family and her many friends.
Marge is survived by her sisters Elaine Ashley of The Villages, Florida, and Jean Sears of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, her nieces Christine (Ashley) Martin and husband Mario, Robin Ashley and husband Craig Bryk, Alexis (Sears) Oakes and husband Sean, and her nephews Steven Ashley and wife Bridget Page, and Dr. Ryan Sears and his wife Kathryn. She also leaves behind many beloved great-nieces, great-nephews, godchildren, and dear friends Beth O'Brien and wife Terri Juppe, A.J. Schnopp and husband Don Rossignol, Carlos and husband Barry Friswold, the Topper family, Mags Campo, Marisol Campo, Lenny Poussard and Kyle Port, and Casey Chamberlain.
In death, she joins her mother and father, her brother Louis, and bothers-in-law Robert Ashley and Dr. John Sears. Burial will be private, for immediate family only. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in her honor.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2020