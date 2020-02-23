|
|
FIORE, Margaret Rose (Passanisi) Age 89, of West Yarmouth, MA passed peacefully February 21, 2020. Born in Boston, West End and formerly of Newton. Survived by her loving husband John and daughters Rosemarie Slade (Robert) of Kingston, MA, Linda Antonellis of Framingham, MA and Elaine Aquilino (Carmine) of Florida; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Visitation and Service on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:00am at Morris, O'Connor & Blute Funeral Home, 58 Long Pond Drive, SOUTH YARMOUTH, MA. Further details www.ccgfuneralhome.com/locations/yarmouth or call (508)398-2121.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 24, 2020