KIELTY, Margaret Rose (McDonough) Of Humarock, passed away on June 25, 2019, at the age of 89. Beloved Navy wife of 60 years to the late Edward Kielty; loving mother of Robert Kielty and his wife Michelina of Newton, Mary McLaughlin and her husband Paul of Humarock, Edward Kielty and his wife Julie of Marshfield, and Mark Kielty of Humarock; cherished grandmother of Katie, Stephanie, Megan, Michelle, Jacqueline, Alexandra, Patrick, Edward, Samantha Bullock and great-granddaughter Hailey; dear sister of Joan Manrique of Humarock. Margaret was born in Brooklyn, NY and resided in Newton for many years, where she was an active member of the Sodality of Our Lady at St. Bernard Parish of West Newton. She spent summers in Humarock all the while before making it her permanent home 35 years ago. Margaret's favorite place to be was on her porch in Humarock. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, MARSHFIELD. The Funeral procession will depart the funeral home on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. to St. Christine's Parish Church, 1295 Main Street, Marshfield, where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. For online guest book and driving directions please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Margaret Rose (McDonough) KIELTY Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019