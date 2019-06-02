Home

Our Lady of Good Counsel
42 W Main St
Moorestown, NJ 08057
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
42 W. Main Street
Moorestown, MA
MARGARET ROSE PHILBIN


MARGARET ROSE PHILBIN Obituary
PHILBIN, Margaret Rose Margaret Rose Philbin, 50, of Moorestown, NJ, passed on May 24th after a brief illness. She will be forever remembered by her son, Nathan James Philbin, father, Dr. Thomas Philbin (Susan), mother, Dr. M. Kathleen Philbin (Ralph Spiga), sister, Jeanne Philbin Hargett (Christopher), half brother and sister Jamie and Meaghan Philbin, stepbrothers, Corey Sullivan, Ethan and Lowell Spiga (Meredith), and nieces and nephew, Anna, Cleo, and Ryan Hargett. She maintained a loving connection to family and friends from childhood on Long Island NY, and Boston MA, attending Newton Country Day School, Tilton Academy, and the University of Hartford. Margaret was gifted with a beautiful singing voice, generosity and a kind spirit. A Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 am Saturday, June 8th, at the Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 42 W. Main Street, Moorestown, NJ 08057. Memorial donations in memory of Margaret may be made to Morgan Stanley FBO Nathan Philbin to help fund Nathan's higher education c/o Domenic Marinelli, Morgan Stanley, 28 State Street, 26th Floor, Boston, MA 02109 or brought to Mass.

Published in The Boston Globe on June 3, 2019
Published in The Boston Globe on June 3, 2019
