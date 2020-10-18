1/
MARGARET ROSE (HART) STEADMAN
STEADMAN, Margaret Rose (Hart) Of Woburn, formerly of Billerica & Jamaica Plain, Oct. 17. Beloved wife of James W. Loving mother of Paul of Burlington, Jamie of Woburn and Melinda of Woburn. Proud grandmother of Michael, Sean, Ashley, Brian Steadman & Luke DeRosa. Sister of the late Charles Sullivan, Mary Maciejko and Robert Jarvis. Peggy is also survived by many nieces, nephews & grandnieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 851 Main St., Woburn at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. For directions, obituary, memorial video and online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net and www.woburncatholic.org


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
