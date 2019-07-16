VERNAGLIA, Margaret Rose (Doherty) Of South Yarmouth, MA (formerly of Winchester, MA), passed peacefully on July 13, 2019, at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Paul A. Vernaglia and mother of the late Dr. Paul A. Vernaglia, Jr. She leaves behind her daughter, Irene Toomey, and husband Michael, of Harwich, MA, and sons Peter Vernaglia of Yarmouth, MA and Mark Vernaglia, and his wife Mary, of Andover, MA. Loving grandmother, "GG," to Michael and Matthew Toomey, and Thomas and Andrew Vernaglia. Great-grandmother to John, Megan, Stephanie, Michael, Maxwell and Zachery. Great-great-grandmother to Helena and Henry. Born February 20, 1923 in Queens, New York to Rose Horrigan and John Doherty, Peggy was the fourth of five children. She and her four brothers, John, Tom, Ray and Joe, who she adored and was very close to, grew up in Flushing, New York. As a young woman Peggy attended nursing school and worked at Flushing General Hospital where she met her future husband Paul. They were married in April 1946 and moved to Medford, MA where they started their family. Several years later they moved to Winchester, MA. Peggy spent many hours as a volunteer at Lawrence Memorial Hospital and was a longtime member of Winchester Country Club. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends, traveling, golfing and curling. Funeral Services will be held at Mount Auburn Cemetery's Bigelow Chapel, Cambridge, MA on July 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM, followed by a Graveside Service. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to: UMass Memorial Foundation Paul A. Vernaglia Jr. Scholarship, 333 South Street, Shrewsbury, MA 01545. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019