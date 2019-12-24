|
RUSSELL, Margaret "Peggy" Of Everett, Dec. 20, beloved wife of the late Jack Russell and loving mother of David Russell of Everett, Denise Perry and her husband Christopher of Saugus, Donald Russell of Everett, Diane DeSimone and her husband Peter of Everett and Laura Fitzgerald and her husband Matt of Windham, NH. Sister of Donald Gerety of CA, Priscilla Angelo of ME and the late William Gerety. Also survived by 8 grandchildren. Visiting Hours: Funeral Mass on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 10 am, in Sacred Heart Church, Malden. Visiting Hours on Friday, Dec. 27, from 4 to 8 pm, at the Murphy O'Hara Funeral Home, 519 Broadway, EVERETT. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Murphy OHara Funeral Home 617-387-0506 murphyohara.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 26, 2019