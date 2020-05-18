|
BYERS, Margaret S. "Dollie" (Barbarisi) Of Norwood, passed away on May 16, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Fred B. Byers. Devoted mother of Margo A. Byers and her fianc? Leo Remiesiewicz of Fairhaven and Pamela Walkiewicz and her husband Robert of Chatham. Sister of Robert Barbarisi of Harwich and the late Carmine Barbarisi. Cherished grandmother of Meredith Taylor of Plainville and Diane Byers of Chatham. Great-grandmother of Elliot Taylor and Evan Taylor. Dollie was a former member of the Norwood Mother's Club, Norwood Catholic Women's Club and the Norwood PTA. A private Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood, with a Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2020