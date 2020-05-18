Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET BYERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET S. (BARBARISI) BYERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET S. (BARBARISI) BYERS Obituary
BYERS, Margaret S. "Dollie" (Barbarisi) Of Norwood, passed away on May 16, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Fred B. Byers. Devoted mother of Margo A. Byers and her fianc? Leo Remiesiewicz of Fairhaven and Pamela Walkiewicz and her husband Robert of Chatham. Sister of Robert Barbarisi of Harwich and the late Carmine Barbarisi. Cherished grandmother of Meredith Taylor of Plainville and Diane Byers of Chatham. Great-grandmother of Elliot Taylor and Evan Taylor. Dollie was a former member of the Norwood Mother's Club, Norwood Catholic Women's Club and the Norwood PTA. A private Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood, with a Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -