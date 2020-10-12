1/
MARGARET S. "PEGGY" (STOYLES) GAGNON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GAGNON, Margaret S. (Stoyles) "Peggy" Of Woburn, Saturday, October 10th, unexpectedly, at the age of 86. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond H. Gagnon. Devoted mother of Patricia "Tricia" Gagnon McGee, her husband Michael of Woburn and Stephen P. Gagnon, his wife Martha Jane of Reading. Loving "grammy" of Daniel, Dianna, Andrew, Matthew and Julia. Devoted aunt of Jack, Mark and Stephen Delaney. Peggy is also survived by many loving and dear friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Peggy's Funeral Mass, Friday, October 16th at 10 a.m., in St. Anthony Church, 857 Main Street, Woburn. Interment to follow in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Those who feel comfortable are invited to briefly pay their respects on Thursday, October 15th at the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN. Those who are 65 and older or experiencing any health problems are invited to come between 3-4 p.m., with the general public invited between 4-6 p.m. All attending are asked to enter through the front door of the funeral home and exit through the back door. Masks MUST be worn at all times, along with strict adherence to social distancing. Remembrances honoring Peggy, may be made to the "Friends of St. Anthony", c/o Woburn Catholic Collaborative, 138 Cambridge Road, Woburn, MA, Joslin Diabetic Center, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215 or to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. 781 - 933 - 0400 lynch-cantillon.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved