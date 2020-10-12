GAGNON, Margaret S. (Stoyles) "Peggy" Of Woburn, Saturday, October 10th, unexpectedly, at the age of 86. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond H. Gagnon. Devoted mother of Patricia "Tricia" Gagnon McGee, her husband Michael of Woburn and Stephen P. Gagnon, his wife Martha Jane of Reading. Loving "grammy" of Daniel, Dianna, Andrew, Matthew and Julia. Devoted aunt of Jack, Mark and Stephen Delaney. Peggy is also survived by many loving and dear friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Peggy's Funeral Mass, Friday, October 16th at 10 a.m., in St. Anthony Church, 857 Main Street, Woburn. Interment to follow in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Those who feel comfortable are invited to briefly pay their respects on Thursday, October 15th at the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN. Those who are 65 and older or experiencing any health problems are invited to come between 3-4 p.m., with the general public invited between 4-6 p.m. All attending are asked to enter through the front door of the funeral home and exit through the back door. Masks MUST be worn at all times, along with strict adherence to social distancing. Remembrances honoring Peggy, may be made to the "Friends of St. Anthony", c/o Woburn Catholic Collaborative, 138 Cambridge Road, Woburn, MA, Joslin Diabetic Center, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215 or to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. 781 - 933 - 0400 lynch-cantillon.com