MARGARET S. (SUTTON) WESTERLUND
WESTERLUND, Margaret S. (Sutton) Of Chelmsford, formerly of Billerica, Sept. 3. Beloved wife of Alden F. "Al" Westerlund. Dear sister of Barbara Rogers of Lowell, Jimmy Sutton of Billerica, Faith "Pepper" Baque of PA and the late Robert, William and John Sutton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the Fox Hill Cemetery, 130 Andover Rd., Billerica at 12:30. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Per current state guidelines face coverings will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne's Episcopal Church, 14 Treble Cove Rd., Billerica, MA 01821. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, BILLERICA. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
