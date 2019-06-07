SAHAGIAN-MORIARTY, Margaret "Peggy" (Garabedian) Age 79, of Hanover, Massachusetts, entered her eternal rest unexpectedly on June 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband Paul of thirty two years and her daughters Linda and Susan. Peggy was born and raised in Palmer, Massachusetts on June 13, 1939, to the late Gabriel and Mary Garabedian. Peggy had a thirst for learning. After graduating from Palmer High, she graduated from Green Mountain College and went on to study at Penn State. She later attended the North Bennett Trade School where she found her passion for jewelry fabrication. She continued her education at the Massachusetts College of Art and received a degree in jewelry fabrication and design. While attending school, she used her business and artistic talents to become a successful jeweler, and opened Sahagian Jewelers in Norwell in 1982. Peggy was - and always will be - the heart and soul of Sahagian Jewelers. She and her daughter Linda worked side by side for the past 37 years. She considered her staff a part of her family, and her customers her friends. Peggy loved and treasured her entire family dearly. Peggy is survived by many loving family members. Her loving husband Paul J. Moriarty, her daughter Linda Sahagian of Wollaston, and daughter Susan Sahagian DesRoches and her husband Matthew DesRoches of Pelham, New Hampshire. Peggy is also survived by a wonderful extended family, including Paul's children: Mark Moriarty and his wife Lexi, Cheryl Mahoney and her husband Kevin, Karin Mingels and her husband Greg, Gail Ciano and her husband Nicholas, and eleven grandchildren – Christopher, Jake, Aidan, Keith, Teddy, Zoe, Andrea, Jared, Travis, Sonya, and in beloved memory, Adam. She is also survived by her loving brother Mitchell Garabedian and sister-in-law the late Ida, loving brother Edward Garabedian and sister-in-law Jane, loving sister Anna Garabedian, brothers-in-law Robert Moriarty and John Moriarty, sister-in-law Marie Burns, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Peggy was predeceased by her first husband, Leo Sahagian. Peggy's family extends their deepest gratitude to the doctors and nurses of the MICU-A, 5th Floor, at Boston Medical Center, who exhibited the utmost compassion and care for Peggy and their family. Visitation will be held at Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington Street, Rte 53, HANOVER, MA on Sunday, June 9th from 3pm-7pm. A Funeral Service celebrating her life will be held on Monday, June 10th at 11:00am, at St. James Armenian Apostolic Church, 465 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown, MA. Interment will follow at Hanover Center Cemetery, Silver Street, Hanover, MA. At the request of the family, donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Peggy's memory to St. James Armenian Church, 465 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown, MA 02472. For directions and to sign Peggy's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary