|
|
SAWTELLE, Margaret (Mulcahy) Of Naples, Florida and Needham, MA suddenly on October 13, at age 93. Previously of Cambridge, MA, Belmont, MA and West Newbury, MA. Beloved wife of the late Frank Sawtelle for 37 wonderful years. Predeceased by former husband William Boyle. Margie was born to Richard J. and Ezella C. Mulcahy on October 12, 1926, in Cambridge, MA. Devoted mother of Ann Cray (Ken) of Needham, MA and Ft. Myers, FL, Peggy McHugh (Ed) of Dennis, MA and Naples, FL, Bill Boyle (Janice) of Redlands, CA and Rick Boyle (Pennie) of Intervale, NH. Loving sister of brothers, Paul Mulcahy of Susquehanna, PA and James of Arlington, MA, and predeceased by two brothers, Richard, of St. Paul, MN and William of Waltham, MA. Grandmother of nine wonderful grandchildren: Jamie Cray of Arlington, MA; Tom Cray (Carol) of Bow, NH; Carrie Willis (Jason) of Redlands, CA; Andy Cray (Annie) of Natick, MA; Steve McHugh (Greg) of Nashville, TN; Kaitlyn Boyle of Victor, ID; Matt Boyle (Anneliese) of Redlands, CA; Brian Boyle (Brittany) of Intervale, NH and Keith McHugh (Amanda Wilmsen) of New York, NY; and eight precious great-grandchildren: Owen Cray, Branden Cray, Carsen Cray, Lily Cray, Brynn Willis, Damen Cray, Tyson Boyle and Bradyn Boyle. Also survived by niece, Christine Matistic (Ed) and their son Jack of Hampstead, NC. Formerly employed at South Postal Annex, Boston, until she retired in 1985 to Foxfire in Naples, FL. Margie played golf regularly, into her 90's, was an avid reader, a gifted knitter, loved playing Mah Jongg and card games, and loved to travel to new places. Her recent trip to Scotland and Ireland with family was extremely special. Margie was also a loyal fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Margie will be greatly missed by her loving family and numerous friends at Foxfire. Private services will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be made to Special Olympics NH, 650 Elm St., Manchester, NH 03101; (stjude.org/donate); or to a .
View the online memorial for Margaret (Mulcahy) SAWTELLE
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019