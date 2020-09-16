SCHERBER, Margaret "Peg" (Manning) Of Dedham, formerly of Hyde Park, passed away peacefully at Traditions of Dedham, surrounded by family and friends, on September 14th at the age of 78. Loving wife of the late Thomas C. Scherber for 50 years. Devoted and loving mother of William M. Scherber and his wife Lisa of Reading, Kelley A. Curley and her husband David of Westwood. She proudly raised her nephew, William O. Manning and his wife Michelle of Sharon. Loving and adored Nana of Matthew and Caroline Scherber, Michael Curley and Sadie Manning. Sister of the late William Manning and Ellen (Manning) Guisti. After raising her children, Peg worked many years as a bank teller, beginning at Union Warren Bank and finishing her career at Wellesley Bank. Her customers were just a continuation of family. She always had a line at her window. Peg was known for her quick wit, good sense of humor, and commitment to family. She put a smile on everyone's face. You never knew what Peg was going to say! Peg loved a good time, playing cards with friends, visits to the casinos and being with "the girls," but most of all, enjoyed spending time with her family and especially with her grandchildren. They were her pride and joy! A Visitation with the family will be held from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Sunday, September 20th, at Holden-Dunn-Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock Street, WESTWOOD. Due to ongoing health concerns, Funeral Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret's memory to The Boston Children's Hospital Trust, c/o Diamond Blackfan Anemia Research, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. Holden-Dunn-Lawler