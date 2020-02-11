Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Costello Funeral Home
177 Washington St
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-1730
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costello Funeral Home
177 Washington St
Winchester, MA 01890
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM
Costello Funeral Home
177 Washington St
Winchester, MA 01890
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
155 Washington St.
Winchester, MA
View Map
MARGARET (GLENANE) SCULLY Obituary
SCULLY, Margaret (Glenane) Age 94, of Winchester, Feb. 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Scully. Loving mother of Maureen Rafferty of Winchester, J. John Scully and wife Mary of Methuen, Gerard Scully and wife Anne of Melrose, Margaret Costello and husband Stephen of Norwood, Kathleen Scully of Arlington, VA, Kevin Scully and wife Tracy of Chicago, IL and the late Brendan Scully. Dear sister of Sr. Mary Damien, S.A., of Garrison, NY, Mary Theresa Glenane of Galway, Ireland, and the late Mary Glenane, Sr. Norah Glenane, S.A., Bridie Scully, Kathleen Naughton, Ellen Killeen, Annie Coen, Sr. Margaret Liam, S.A., and William "Sonny" Glenane. Devoted "Nanny" to Sean (Nicole) Rafferty, Julie Scully, Jennifer (James) Greenslit, Jacqueline Scully, Margaret (Josh) Brown, John Costello, Erin (Kellen) Nee, Kathleen Costello, Kevin Costello, Brendan, Casey and Shane Scully, and the late Emily and Elizabeth Scully. Also lovingly survived by four great-grandsons: Colin Rafferty, Sean Rafferty, Wesley Brown, William Nee, many nieces and nephews and "honorary" grandchildren. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather at the Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., WINCHESTER, on Friday, Feb. 14, from 4-8PM, and again on Saturday, at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, 155 Washington St., Winchester, at 10AM. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's memory may be made to the Franciscan Sisters of the Atonement, 41 Old Highland Turnpike, Garrison, NY 10524 www.graymoor.org or to Boston Catholic TV at CatholicTV, P.O. Box 9196, Watertown, MA 02471. www.catholictv.org www.costellofuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Margaret (Glenane) SCULLY
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020
