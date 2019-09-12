Boston Globe Obituaries
MARGARET "PATSY" (COLLINS) SHEEHAN

SHEEHAN, Margaret "Patsy" (Collins) Of West Roxbury, formerly of Mission Hill, passed away on September 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Mossie Sheehan of Co. Kerry, Ireland. Loving mother of John and Elizabeth Sheehan of Canton, Maurice "Moe" and Patricia Sheehan of Medford, Barbara and John Spurrell of West Brookfield and Joanne and Kevin O'Callaghan of West Boylston and the late Tricia Sheehan. Most cherished Nana to Conor, Kenneth, Katy and Peter Sheehan, Meghan, Tricia and Ryan Spurrell, Kevin and Emily O'Callaghan and Erin and Patrick Sheehan. Great-grandmother to the special loves in her life, Maggie, Henry, Aidan and Bridget. Devoted sister of Ellen and Mike Reilly of Canton, Maureen Cieri of Roslindale and Betty Luna of Roslindale. Predeceased by her parents John Collins of Co. Cork, Ireland and Josie (Bresnahan) of Mission Hill. Also survived by her cherished nieces, nephews, and her many cousins here in the United States, England and Ireland. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Monday, September 16th, at 8:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Perpetual Help "Mission Church" at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Sunday, 3-7pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment New Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For directions and guestbook gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 13, 2019
