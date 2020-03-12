|
|
SHINE, Sister Margaret SC Of Mt. St. Vincent, Wellesley Hills, on March 10, 2020. A Sister of Charity for 74 years who was missioned in Halifax, Glace Bay, North Sydney, Nova Scotia, Williston Park and Brooklyn, NY. Locally at Lowell, North Andover, Mount Saint Vincent and Elizabeth Seton Residence in Wellesley, MA. Beloved daughter of the late Charles and Margaret (Singleton) Shine. Sister of the late Alfred, Daniel and John Shine, Marian Donahue, Margaret Stork, Elizabeth Shine, Agnes Griffin and Julia Cragton. Survived by her nieces and nephews, Michael Griffin, Jeffrey Donohue, Margaret Hanley and Cathern Oullette. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9AM, Saturday, March 14 at St. Patrick Church, 118 South Broadway, Lawrence. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, North Andover. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sisters of Charity, Mt. St. Vincent Community, 125 Oakland St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617-524-0861
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2020