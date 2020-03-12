Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brady & Fallon Funeral Home
10 Tower Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 524-0861
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
118 South Broadway
Lawrence, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET SHINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SISTER MARGARET SHINE SC

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SISTER MARGARET SHINE SC Obituary
SHINE, Sister Margaret SC Of Mt. St. Vincent, Wellesley Hills, on March 10, 2020. A Sister of Charity for 74 years who was missioned in Halifax, Glace Bay, North Sydney, Nova Scotia, Williston Park and Brooklyn, NY. Locally at Lowell, North Andover, Mount Saint Vincent and Elizabeth Seton Residence in Wellesley, MA. Beloved daughter of the late Charles and Margaret (Singleton) Shine. Sister of the late Alfred, Daniel and John Shine, Marian Donahue, Margaret Stork, Elizabeth Shine, Agnes Griffin and Julia Cragton. Survived by her nieces and nephews, Michael Griffin, Jeffrey Donohue, Margaret Hanley and Cathern Oullette. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9AM, Saturday, March 14 at St. Patrick Church, 118 South Broadway, Lawrence. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, North Andover. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sisters of Charity, Mt. St. Vincent Community, 125 Oakland St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617-524-0861

View the online memorial for Sister Margaret SC SHINE
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brady & Fallon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -