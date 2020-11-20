SIFFERLEN, Margaret Age 88, of Framingham, MA and former longtime resident of Sudbury, died November 14, 2020. Beloved wife of 58 years to the late Thomas P. Sifferlen. Loving mother of Thomas A. Sifferlen of Cambridge, Stephen G. (Colleen) Sifferlen of Walpole, Mary M. Sifferlen of Framingham, Jane M. (Patrick) Noonan of McAllen, TX, Peter J. Sifferlen of San Diego, CA, Margaret S. Smith (Troy) of Danville, IN, William P. (Ellen) Sifferlen of Sudbury, and James F. (Cheryl) Sifferlen of San Diego, CA. Cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren. Also survived by a sister, Mary J. Mongan (Lawrence) of Baltimore, MD, as well as 20 nieces and nephews.
Margaret attended Edgecliff College of Cincinnati, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse for several years prior to staying home to raise her children. Before moving to Framingham 10 years ago, she was a resident of Sudbury for 40 years, and was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, the Sudbury Villagers Club, Sudbury Garden Club, and Hosmer Historical House. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, along with gardening, tennis, playing bridge, reading, and entertaining. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
A private Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Sudbury. For online guestbook, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com