SKALIOTIS, Margaret (Georgelas) Of Brighton, formerly of Salem, passed on April 24, 2020, age 92, beloved wife of the late James G. Skaliotis, loving mother of Joanne Skaliotis of Worcester and George Skaliotis and his wife, Marilyn of Brookline, grandmother of Alexandra Zarenski and her husband, Alexander Borts of Providence, RI, Aaron Zarenski of West Warwick, RI, Joel Skaliotis of Mountain View, CA and Ross Skaliotis of New York City, NY. Her Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements by the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. For online guestbook, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 27, 2020