Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
(978) 531-0472
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET SKALIOTIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET (GEORGELAS) SKALIOTIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET (GEORGELAS) SKALIOTIS Obituary
SKALIOTIS, Margaret (Georgelas) Of Brighton, formerly of Salem, passed on April 24, 2020, age 92, beloved wife of the late James G. Skaliotis, loving mother of Joanne Skaliotis of Worcester and George Skaliotis and his wife, Marilyn of Brookline, grandmother of Alexandra Zarenski and her husband, Alexander Borts of Providence, RI, Aaron Zarenski of West Warwick, RI, Joel Skaliotis of Mountain View, CA and Ross Skaliotis of New York City, NY. Her Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements by the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. For online guestbook, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Margaret (Georgelas) SKALIOTIS
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -