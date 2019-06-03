SLOTE, Margaret (Larson) Age 92, of Brookline, MA, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019 at Beth Israel hospital. Born June 9, 1926, the only child of Margaret (Sinclair) and Walter E. Larson, Peg was raised in West Chicago, IL. She attended the University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign, where she majored in Industrial Arts and pledged Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She interrupted her education in 1946 to marry and raise a family with Stanley J. Slote in White Plains, NY. A dedicated volunteer in numerous organizations, she also hosted many international students and refugees at her home, accumulating lifelong friends and surrogate family members along the way. After her divorce in 1975, Peg completed her BA in Education at Pace University and was administrator for the first alternative high school program in the White Plains public school system. She then moved to New York City and worked for Random House and the National MS Society, before relocating in 1986 to Somerville, MA, where she was a legal secretary at Foley Hoag until her retirement. She was an active member of the First Parish Church in Cambridge. She also wrote a monthly opinion column for the Somerville Journal and published two books—"Something's Bugging Me" and "Dollhouse: An Ongoing Adventure." She spent her final years at Goddard House in Brookline, MA. She is survived by her three children, Audrey S. Tirendi, Patricia A. Slote, and Jon K. Slote, as well as four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The family will hold a Memorial Service in her honor later in June. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Peg's memory to the Tuesday Meals Program, c/o First Parish Cambridge, 3 Church St., Cambridge, MA 02138.



Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2019