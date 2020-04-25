|
LYNCH, SISTER MARGARET SNDdeN LYNCH, Sister Margaret SNDdeN – In Worcester, April 22, at age 97. With the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur for 75 years. Also known as Sister Mary Kevin. Born in Fahaduff, Castleisland, CO. Kerry, Ireland, daughter of James and Hanna (McCarty) Lynch. Immigrated to Boston in 1930. 1941 graduate of St. Patrick's High School in Boston. 1945 graduate of Emmanuel College with a concentration in English and Latin. She later earned a master's degree in French from Assumption College. Sister taught at Holy Redeemer High School in East Boston from 1954 to 1960. She followed to teach for six years at Julie Billiart High School in the North End of Boston. She was the director of the vocation preparation program the Sisters of Notre Dame for six years. She was also a principal at St. Mary High School in Waltham and on the faculty at Cardinal Cushing High School in South Boston. Sister later found a new focus for her ministry as a spiritual director, and spent several years leading retreats in the Diocese of Springfield and at Jesuit retreat houses. She has lived in Worcester for many years. Sister Margaret leaves a brother James Lynch of Marshfield, many nephews and nieces in the United States and Ireland, and her religious family, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. She was predeceased by a sister, Mary Lynch of Framingham, and three brothers, Donal, Sean and Finn Lynch in Ireland. The burial will be private in Notre Dame du Lac Cemetery in Worcester. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date when restrictions on gatherings are changed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 351 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020