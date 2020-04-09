Home

SPEAR, Margaret Formerly of Lexington, MA, Wellesley, MA and Canton, MA, on April 5, 2020, at age 99. Beloved wife of the late Allan Spear and beloved companion of the late Charles "Bunny" Gutman. Devoted and dearest mother of Cathy Spear and the late Richard Spear. Cherished grandmother of Julie Geer and her wife Jennifer, Andrew Geer and his wife Emily, Alex Spear, and Jesse Spear. Proud great-grandmother of Caroline Margaret Geer. Loving sister of the late Robert and Albert Stern and loving aunt of many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Midge's spirited warmth and energy and her wonderful humor will be missed by all. Donations in her memory may be made to Orchard Cove, c/o OC Enrichment Fund, 1 Del Pond Drive, Canton, MA 02021 give.hebrewseniorlife.org/tribute or to Experience Camps, PO Box 5121, Westport, CT 06881, www.experience.camp/donate www.brezniakfd.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
